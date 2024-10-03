Mahatma Gandhi’s Legacy Honored With New Bust In Seattle

The Consulate General of India in Seattle announced that a bust of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled at the Seattle Centre.

The Consulate General of India in Seattle announced that a bust of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled at the Seattle Centre. In a post on X, India’s Consulate in Seattle stated, “Gandhi ji’s bust adorns the iconic Seattle Center! The first bust of Mahatma Gandhi ji was unveiled in Seattle today. Located at the base of the Space Needle, which receives 12 million visitors annually, Gandhi ji’s life and message now resonate in the US Pacific Northwest.”

In a unique addition to the city of Seattle’s landscape, a bust of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled today at the iconic Seattle Centre, just below the base of the Space Needle and adjacent to the Chihuly Garden and Glass Museum. The unveiling marks the first installation of Gandhi’s bust in a city known for its vibrant cultural landscape, the statement noted.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by notable dignitaries, including Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, Congressman Adam Smith, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, Lt. Gen. Xavier Brunson, Commander of the US First Corps in the Pacific Northwest, and Eddie Rye, Chair of the Martin Luther King-Gandhi Initiative, along with the Consul General of India, Prakash Gupta. Eminent members of the Indian American community also attended to pay their respects on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

October 2, which is Gandhi ji’s birthday, is also recognized as the International Day of Non-Violence by the United Nations. All dignitaries who spoke at the Gandhi Jayanti ceremony underscored the values of Ahimsa (Non-Violence), Satyagraha (Truth Force), and Sarvodaya (Welfare for All) as defining needs in contemporary times.

The Consulate General of India and the City of Seattle worked in partnership to identify an appropriate venue for the bust of Mahatma Gandhi, and the iconic location of Seattle Centre, which draws more than 12 million visitors each year, was considered suitable due to its accessibility and commitment to promoting the values of peace and non-violence.

To mark the occasion, Governor of the State of Washington, Jay Inslee, issued an official proclamation acknowledging the Gandhi ji bust as a lasting tribute to Gandhi’s teachings and a powerful reminder of the impact of non-violence in driving change. Another special proclamation was issued by King County designating October 2 as Mahatma Gandhi Day across all 73 cities of the Greater Seattle area.

It may be recalled that the first Indian Consulate in Seattle commenced operations in November 2023, with consular jurisdiction in the US Pacific Northwest, covering the nine states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Alaska. The installation of the Mahatma Gandhi ji bust in Seattle (Washington) is one of a series of such initiatives being gradually implemented across its consular jurisdiction, as per the statement.

