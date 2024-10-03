Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Mahatma Gandhi’s Legacy Honored With New Bust In Seattle

The Consulate General of India in Seattle announced that a bust of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled at the Seattle Centre.

Mahatma Gandhi’s Legacy Honored With New Bust In Seattle

The Consulate General of India in Seattle announced that a bust of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled at the Seattle Centre. In a post on X, India’s Consulate in Seattle stated, “Gandhi ji’s bust adorns the iconic Seattle Center! The first bust of Mahatma Gandhi ji was unveiled in Seattle today. Located at the base of the Space Needle, which receives 12 million visitors annually, Gandhi ji’s life and message now resonate in the US Pacific Northwest.”

In a unique addition to the city of Seattle’s landscape, a bust of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled today at the iconic Seattle Centre, just below the base of the Space Needle and adjacent to the Chihuly Garden and Glass Museum. The unveiling marks the first installation of Gandhi’s bust in a city known for its vibrant cultural landscape, the statement noted.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by notable dignitaries, including Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, Congressman Adam Smith, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, Lt. Gen. Xavier Brunson, Commander of the US First Corps in the Pacific Northwest, and Eddie Rye, Chair of the Martin Luther King-Gandhi Initiative, along with the Consul General of India, Prakash Gupta. Eminent members of the Indian American community also attended to pay their respects on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

MUST READ: Nagaland Prepares For Silver Jubilee Hornbill Festival 2024

October 2, which is Gandhi ji’s birthday, is also recognized as the International Day of Non-Violence by the United Nations. All dignitaries who spoke at the Gandhi Jayanti ceremony underscored the values of Ahimsa (Non-Violence), Satyagraha (Truth Force), and Sarvodaya (Welfare for All) as defining needs in contemporary times.

The Consulate General of India and the City of Seattle worked in partnership to identify an appropriate venue for the bust of Mahatma Gandhi, and the iconic location of Seattle Centre, which draws more than 12 million visitors each year, was considered suitable due to its accessibility and commitment to promoting the values of peace and non-violence.

To mark the occasion, Governor of the State of Washington, Jay Inslee, issued an official proclamation acknowledging the Gandhi ji bust as a lasting tribute to Gandhi’s teachings and a powerful reminder of the impact of non-violence in driving change. Another special proclamation was issued by King County designating October 2 as Mahatma Gandhi Day across all 73 cities of the Greater Seattle area.

It may be recalled that the first Indian Consulate in Seattle commenced operations in November 2023, with consular jurisdiction in the US Pacific Northwest, covering the nine states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Alaska. The installation of the Mahatma Gandhi ji bust in Seattle (Washington) is one of a series of such initiatives being gradually implemented across its consular jurisdiction, as per the statement.

ALSO READ: Badlapur Sexual Assault: Two Accused Arrested By Thane Crime Branch

Filed under

Consulate General News Gandhi Bust Seattle Gandhi Unveiling Mahatma Gandhi Statue Seattle Centre Tribute

Also Read

San Diego Doctor Pleads Guilty in Drug Overdose Death of ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry

San Diego Doctor Pleads Guilty in Drug Overdose Death of ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry

5 Former University of Michigan Students Charged in Federal Case Over Suspicious Activity Near Military Site

5 Former University of Michigan Students Charged in Federal Case Over Suspicious Activity Near Military...

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav Joins BJP Membership Drive In Bhubaneswar

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav Joins BJP Membership Drive In Bhubaneswar

Michael Schumacher Makes First Public Appearance in 11 Years for a Special Occasion

Michael Schumacher Makes First Public Appearance in 11 Years for a Special Occasion

Navratri 2024: Prime Minister Modi Extends Warm Wishes as Shardiya Navratri Begins

Navratri 2024: Prime Minister Modi Extends Warm Wishes as Shardiya Navratri Begins

Entertainment

Inside Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Dreamy Italian Wedding

Inside Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Dreamy Italian Wedding

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded | NewsX Exclusive

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded |

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox