On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, the authorities from Haryana have issued an advisory under which it has directed all slaughterhouses to remain shut for the day in the state. Following the directive issued, the sale of meat and eggs have also been restricted. The following directive was issued by Haryana urban local bodies’ minister, Kavita Jain on Wednesday. In the press statement issued by urban local bodies’ minister, the directive read, “The sale of meat, fish and eggs will also be restricted”. The minister, belonging to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also said that the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated annually as a non-violence day.

Commenting over the directive which is said to have drawn massive criticism from different religious bodies, Jain said that different religion bodies had met her and further asked for prohibiting the animals from being killed on the day of Mahavir Jayanti. She said, “Keeping in view the religious sentiments of the Jain community, the proposal to close down slaughterhouses on March 29 and also restrict the sale of meat, fish and eggs has been approved.” The minister also said that all the concerned authorities have been given strict directives in order to make sure the strict compliance of the orders

As expected, the orders garnered strong criticism from a few of the meat traders operating in the city. Talking to TOI, one trader said that the ban would affect the poor people as most people belonging to lower income group are involved in this trade. Meanwhile, another traded criticised the government stating that since the day BJP has assumed the office it has been ordering such curbs every year. The other shop owner asked that who will pay for the losses which they will face by shutting their shops for a day.

