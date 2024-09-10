Mahavir Singh Phogat Suggests Vinesh Phogat Could Have Entered Politics After 2028 Olympics

Dronacharya awardee and wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat said that he is "saddened" by the decision of Olympian wrestler.

Dronacharya awardee and wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat said that he is “saddened” by the decision of Olympian wrestler and Congress candidate from Julana, Vinesh Phogat, of joining the politics, adding that she could have taken the decision of joining the politics after the 2028 Olympics.

“She did very well in the Paris Olympics but got disqualified in the final. It is my personal opinion that she should participate in the 2028 Olympics. Gold medal is my dream; she did not get it but the people of India gave her immense love and they had expected a Gold from her. People were disheartened…The decision that she has taken, I am saddened by it that she had joined politics. But she could have taken this decision after the 2028 Olympics, it would have been better,” Mahavir Singh Phogat told ANI.

He further said that Vinesh Phogat had no plans of of joining politics and contesting the election

“There was no such planning (of joining Vinesh Phogat politics and contesting elections) earlier. Neither Bajrang, nor she had this idea. I don’t know how Congress did it but she had no intentions earlier to contest elections,” he added.

On Babita Phogat not getting a BJP ticket, her father Mahavir Phogat said that the decision that has been taken by the party has been taken with due deliberations.

“Not everyone gets a ticket. The decision that has been taken by the party has been taken with due deliberations. What the party decides, should be accepted,” he said.

Earlier on September 6, Olympian wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat joined the Congress in a big boost to the party.

Vinesh Phogat, on September 7 exuded confidence in winning the Julana seat in the upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections and said that nothing can be bigger than being a winner in people’s eyes.

“It feels good, people are very excited, the responsibility we have been given, the Congress party has sent us here as candidates, so people are giving us love and supporting us. Our people will make me win, and I am a winner in their eyes, so nothing can be bigger than this,” Vinesh told reporters.

Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling a short while after she was disqualified from the Paris Olympic Games after being found overweight by about 100 gm in her 50-kg category weigh-in.

The voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the last date for filing nominations is September 12. The counting of votes will be held on October 8.

In 2019 assembly polls, BJP became the single-largest party with 40 seats and Congress won 30 seats.



