Underlining Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind chief's stance on RSS, Madani said the right-wing organisation was gradually showing empathy towards Muslims and added that the process of dialogue should continue.

In an interview to News18, Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind general secretary Mahmood Madani said more interaction is required to resolve differences between Hindus and Muslims. The statement has come in the wake of party head Maulana Syed Arshad’s meeting with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s chief Mohan Bhagwat following which he said the RSS was kind towards the Muslim community.

Reiterating party chief’s stance, Madani said the RSS was gradually showing empathy towards liberalism and added that the process of dialogue from the right-wing organisation must not stop. When asked over RSS hailing Mughal prince Dara Shikoh over tyrant Aurangzeb, Madani replied that he could also differentiate between MS Golwalkar and VD Savarkar and ask who between the two was a good Hindu.

He asserted that one need not resort to History to determine a good or a bad Muslim and added that Aurangzeb was just a ruler and one should refrain for giving labels. Giving more example to prove his stance, Madani said Shivaji might be a 10/10 leader for many while Aurangzeb could be an 8 on 10.

He said a leader should be looked upon for his qualities, and work and not religion. Praising Shivaji, Madani said he saw him as a valiant who never compromised on his principles and added that he did not see him as a Hindu or a Muslim leader.

Yesterday, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind had passed a resolution asserting that Kashmir was an integral part of India. The resolution stated that there won’t be any compromise with the security of the country reiterating that Muslims would always stand by their country India.

Jani had also slammed Pakistan for unnecessarily bashing India for its treatment of Muslims saying Islamabad was projecting a false image. The statement was in line with the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir’s until the BJP-led ruling government on August 5 suspended it.

