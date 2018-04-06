Ambedkar Mahsabha president Lalji Prasad Nirmal announced on Thursday that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is going to be conferred with the 'Dalit Mitra' award. However, the other members of the Mahsabha are against the decision of the president and are set to take necessary action.

After Ambedkar Mahsabha’s president Lalji Prasad Nirmal’s announced to give away the first ‘Dalit Mitra’ award to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, many senior members of the Dalit Mahsabha has come out to revolt against his decision. A day after Nirmal’s announcement, senior Mahasabha members started questioning his intent behind his proclamation. An Annual General Meeting (AGM) was called by the Mahasabha’s two founding members, Harish Chandra and SR Darapuri, where they discussed to take necessary actions against Nirmal.

The members said that Nirmal had crossed the line going beyond his brief by announcing an award for the CM. Moreover, a retired IPS officer, Darapuri has told to a leading daily, that “There is immense anger among Dalits because of atrocities inflicted on them during Yogi’s rule. Constituting an award and giving it to Yogi will only rub salt into their wound.”Darapuri further said that Dalits were outrageous as cases against them have been registered and NSA have been slapped during the rule of the Yogi-led government.

He said that Bhim Sena chief Chandrashekhar was arrested in connection with the Saharanpur caste violence and as booked under the National Security Act in May last year. Meanwhile, retired IAS officer, Harish Chandra strongly claimed that such an award was arbitrary as nothing was discussed with the founding members prior to the announcement. However, Nimal justified his argument that there was nothing wrong in conferring a Dalit Mitra award to the CM as he is a friend of all citizens. Chandra further went on to say that the Mahsabha has not been formed to serve personal interests but to spread the ideas and principles of BR Ambedkar.

However, Nirmal further rubbished the charges against his personal gains in felicitating the UP Chief Minister. Nirmal, who retired from UP secretariat services in 2013 before becoming the Mahsabha’s president said that the Mahasabha runs on donations and with the blessings of Dalits.

