Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with lakhs of people, who have pledged to support his Main Bhi Chowkidar campaign, from more than 500 locations across the country through video conferencing. PM Modi had launched the campaign two weeks ago for Lok Sabha elections. Following his appeal, all BJP leaders, from party president Amit Shah to ministers in the Central government, have prefixed chowkidar to their names in Twitter profiles. Through the campaign, the BJP has been so far successful to project itself an organisation which don’t tolerate corruption.

It also appears to be a counter of Rahul Gandhi’s Chowkidar Chor Hai. The Congress president had coined the slogan to attack PM Modi on Rafale fighter jet deal. The Congress has been alleging that PM Modi was directly involved in alleged corruption in defence deal with France and he also benefitted his friend Anil Ambani.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi at Main Bhi Chowkidar program in Delhi https://t.co/gn41UGabjL — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2019

