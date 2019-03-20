PM Narendra Modi Chowkidar campaign: Under the Mai Bhi Chowkidaar campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address 25 lakh watchmen across the country today. On the eve of Holi, PM Modi will share the greetings and wishes and try to woo the voters ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019.

PM Narendra Modi Chowkidar campaign: The countdown has begun for the 17th Lok Sabha elections and to woo the voters, all political fronts are making their best efforts. In the series, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP has launched Mai Bhi Chowkidaar (I am watchman too) Campaign and PM is scheduled to address 25 lakh watchmen today through audio bridge. On the eve of Holi, PM Modi will be sharing wishes and try to gain the support of the people ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which are scheduled to be held from April 11 to May 19 and the counting of votes will be held on May 23. Prime Minister is also scheduled to interact with people who have pledged to join and support the Main Bhi Chowkidar campaign across the country on March 31, 2019.

BJP MP and media chief Anil Baluni told the media that PM Modi’s initiative is to highlighting and praise the hardwork done by watchmen. Baluni said that Mai Bhi Chowkidaar campaign is an important part of the Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas movement. Refferring to the hard work and round-the-clock efforts by the watchmen of the country without taking any leave or rest. BJP MP added that the initiative will woo the people of the country and masses have lent their support to the campaign.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had called the Main Bhi Chowkidar movement as people’s movement, which has created a buzz on the internet. According to the reports, Main Bhi Chowkidar hashtag was used more than 20 lakh times and having 1,680 crore impressions.

The Mai Bhi Chowkidar campaign was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 16 when he changed his official Twitter handle from Narendra Modi to Chowkidar Narendra Modi. PM had also posted a video and a message, inviting people of the country to join the moment against injustice, falsehood and corruption. The first tweet from Chowkidar Narendra Modi reads that Your Chowkidar (PM himself) is standing firm and serving the nation. But, he is not alone. People who are fighting against corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar and partner of this campaign. Everyone working hard for the progress of country are chowkiday. #MainBhiChowkidar.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been calling himself a Chowkidar (watchman or guard) of the country, whose responsibility is to protect the country from corrupts.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More