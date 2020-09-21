Denouncing opposition's behaviour in the Rajya Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called what happened in the Parliament as "shameful". He said that he himself is a farmer and he assured farmers that the farmer bills are in their favour.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday condemned the unruly behaviour of some Opposition MPs during the debates on the farm bills in Rajya Sabha and termed the incident as unfortunate and shameful. Parliament Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will move a motion under Rule 256 in RajyaSabha to seek suspension of MPs who intimidated Deputy Chairman. Suspension call to be taken by Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

The Union minister said addressing the media shortly after two bills were passed amid unprecedented uproar by the opposition that he was also a farmer and was the agriculture minister and he could never believe that the government of which he is part of would take any step against the interest of the farmers, what happened was against the decorum of House.

Rajnath Singh said that attempts are being made to mislead the farmers on the basis of rumours and assured that the government will not end the system of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and Agricultural Produce Market Committee (AMPC) Act.

The Defence Minister said that when the discussion was taking in Rajya Sabha over two agriculture bills, it was saddening, unfortunate and shameful. He said that he knew that it was the responsibility of the ruling side to run the House smoothly, the support of the Opposition was also expected. He said that the confusion was created among farmers for their vested interests, it was not good for healthy democratic values.

Around 100 opposition MPs have also filed a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh after he overruled opposition pleas for postponing Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s reply to the debate on the two farm bills till Monday since the sitting time scheduled of the House was over.

The Defence minister said that everyone saw misbehaviour with the Chair, members tore rule book, climbed podium, he had never seen such misconduct in Parliament. He said that it was condemnable, as far as he knew, this had never happened in the history of Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha, this happening in Rajya Sabha was an even bigger matter. He said that attempts were being made to mislead the farmers on the basis of rumours.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes after opposition MPs, rushed into the Well of the House after their demands for proper voting by Division was denied. An attempt was made to snatch the mike at the Chairman’s podium. The rule book was also shown to Deputy Chairman Harivansh from the well of the House by an opposition member.

Rajnath Singh had earlier today called the bills historic for the agriculture sector and said it will help in increasing the income of farmers.

The Defence Minister said that both those two bills were historic for farmers and agriculture, by implementing it, we would be able to increase the income of farmers. He added, rumours were being peddled that MSP and APMC would be ended. He said that farmers would now be able to sell their produce anywhere., the government was not ending MSP and APMC.

Responding to a question on the notice against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh by Opposition parties, Singh said that notice had been given to the Chairman, a decision would be taken by him. “I don’t want to say anything politically. This is the prerogative of the Chairman.”

“There are some political reasons behind every such decision. I don’t want to comment on why did she take this decision,” Singh said while responding to a query on the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Union Cabinet.

Earlier the Defence Minister had termed the passage of the two farm bills in Parliament as a “landmark day” for India’s agriculture sector and farmers.

The Defence Minister wrote in a tweet that with the passing of two landmark agriculture Bills in Rajya Sabha today, India had cemented the strong foundation for ‘Atmanirbhar Agriculture’. He added that this was the result of endless dedication and determination of the Govt under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi.

