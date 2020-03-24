COVID-19: 1 million people from 80 countries including Bollywood, TV actors, models, singers, cricketers prayed to save the humanity under the banner of Maitri Family for Global Transformation.

The eyes of the Lord are always on the righteous and his ears are attentive to the prayer. Following the right path of living as mentioned in holy books, the Maitri Family for Global Transformation held a world prayer event, in which, over 1 million people joined hands through online platforms from across 80 countries to request and pray to god to forgive sins and give strength to defeat the novel coronavirus aka COVID-19.

The deadly virus has infected more than 3,92,000 people across the world and claimed over 17,000 lives.

Through prayers we can heal ourselves, we can heal humanity, we can heal our planet, said Maitreya Dadashreeji. Let’s all come together to seek forgiveness from mother earth and seek help from the divine to learn the lesson’s associated with the current time, he added.

A Prayer has no Language, no boundaries and no identities. When the cause is noble and the will Divine, nothing can stop the world from coming together to Heal, said Maitreya Dadashreeji.

Several celebrities including Bollywood, TV actors, models, singers, cricketers prayed to save the humanity under the banner of Maitri Family for Global Transformation.

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh said this is a call to all believers, agnostics and atheists alike. We are One World, One Family and this is our One Responsibility, beyond regions, boundaries, and religions to do everything it takes to help each other.

Choreographer Terrence Lewis, singer Kailash Kher, actor Saif Ali Khan too joined hands and urged people to pyar to eradicate COVID-19.

