The Public Works Department (PWD) was found guilty of laxities in Majerhat bridge collapse, according to the preliminary report submitted by West Bengal Chief Secretary Malay De to the state government on Friday. The state government had constituted a committee under the leadership of Malay De to probe the collapse of a portion of the bridge. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has assured that strict action would be taken against persons who would be found guilty by the probe committee. However, the state government has made it clear that the final report will be submitted after some time as there are some technical issues which need to be addressed soon.

In the shocking incident that took place on September 4, three persons were killed while 24 others were injured. The Majerhat bridge runs over the Majerhat railway station and connects the city centre with the heavily populated Behala of Kolkata.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress chief said Majerhat bridge will be demolished and a new bridge will be constructed by next year. The West Bengal public works department (PWD) has identified seven bridges in the city as most vulnerable requiring urgent repairs.

