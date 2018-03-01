The central government has appointed various senior IAS officers as secretaries in a major cabinet reshuffle. The Personnel department issued the official order which will be implemented from the start of March. According to order, R Subrahmanyam will join Higher Education as secretary and Anil Gopishankar Mukim has been appointed as secretary in the Department of Mines.

In a major administrative reshuffle, Central government on Wednesday appointed senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers R Subrahmanyam and Anil Gopishankar Mukim as secretaries of Higher Education and Mines department respectively. The Personnel department of Central government issued the official order for the same which says the decision will be implemented from March 1, 2018. R Subrahmanyam will succeed KK Sharma who has completed his service as IAS officer. Subrahmanyam is currently the special secretary in the Department of Higher Education. In the second case, Centre has appointed yet another IAS officer from Gujarat cadre. Anil Gopishankar Mukim who is currently working as an administrator in Gujarat has been asked to join the Central government as the secretary of Mines Department.

Mukim will succeed Arun Kumar who is completing his tenure on March 31. The change is not only restricted to just two ministries, the order says Tarun Sridhar will be the new secretary in the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries. Sridhar is currently posted in his state cadreHimachal Pradesh. Inderjit Singh, who is currently working as an additional secretary (coordination) in Cabinet Secretariat, has been promoted to the senior charge in the same department.

Now he will act as secretary (coordination). Petrochemicals and Parliamentary Affairs has also witnessed a change in administrators, P Raghvendra Rao and Surendra Nath Tripathi will now act as Chemicals and Petrochemicals secretary and Parliamentary Affairs secretary. Tripathi is currently working as a special secretary and financial adviser in Ministry of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare. Rao

belongs to Haryana and has been asked to join the Central services. C Chandramouli will now work as a secretary in Department of Personnel and Training, he belongs to Tamil Nadu cadre. Rajiv Ranjan Mishra has been appointed as director general (DG) for National Mission for Clean Ganga. He will leave his current charge as additional secretary of Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

