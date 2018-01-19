In another fire incident reported from Mumbai, the fourth floor of Navrang studio situated in Lower Parel was engulfed in flames on early Friday morning. Around 12 fire tenders were rushed to spot to take control of the situation. The fire is under control now and one person has been injured in the incident. Meanwhile, the concerned authorities are trying to analyse the cause of the fire as the building was closed for many years and has not witnessed any function. As per reports, the building was on the verge of collapse.

At least one person has been injured after a major fire broke out at Navrang studio situated in Lower Parel, Mumbai. The fire incident was reported at Navrang Studio inside Todi Mills compound in South Mumbai on early Friday morning. The fire was witnessed on the fourth floor of the closed Navrang studio. Around 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot while firefighters were trying to douse the flames. According to reports, an ambulance and several water tankers were also dispatched to the fire sight to take control over the situation. So far it is not confirmed what was the cause of the fire. According to reports, the building is quite old and was also at risk of collapse. The studio is closed and has not witnessed any activity for years.

Fire which broke out in Navrang Studio in Mumbai’s Lower Parel is now under control. 1 injured pic.twitter.com/tofFLvR1bH — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2018

The incident has surfaced just weeks after a major fire incident rocked Mumbai when around 14 lives were lost and several got injured after the fire charred a restaurant-pub in Mumbai’s Kamala Mills compound. The fire had taken place at 1Above restaurant. A fire was lodged against the owners of the 1Above and Mojo Bistro restaurant. Following this massive fire incident, the civil authorities carried out a nationwide campaign in order to crackdown on illegal constructions being done in major metro cities across the nation.

The safety check drive was also conducted in Delhi’s Hauz Khas area and place which were not equipped with proper safety manuals were served notices. However, even days after Mumbai fire tragedy, the investigation is still underway in the case.