Major Fire Breaks Out At Vasant Vihar Market; Engulfs Five Shops

A fire incident that started in C Block market, Vasant Vihar shop early this morningprompted a quick response from the Delhi Fire Department. The fire, was reported to be spreading rapidly and had engulfed multiple shops that were established in the building by the time the fire brigade arrived.

Delhi Fire Department reported that 5 shops were burnt and are located between the ground floor, mezzanine, and the first floor of the building. The building occupies an area of about two hundred square meters of total space.

The fire department had immediately deployed ten fire engines to the scene of the tragedy shortly after they were alerted. Firefighters were quick to take the necessary actions to curb the blaze and to stop it from spreading any further. As of now, it has been reported that there is an ogoing cooling process at the site of the fire in order to ensure that any remaining hotspots are fully extinguished.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries due to the fire. Nonetheless, the investigation is still underway to determine what caused the fire.

