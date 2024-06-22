Major Hideout Busted in Poonch District's Mendhar Subdivision

The Special Operations Group (SOG) Mendhar successfully uncovered a hideout in the Mendhar subdivision of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. The search operation was carefully conducted in the village of Salwah Nar and its surrounding areas. The operation tured out to be successful when various items were recovered from one location, indicating the spot for hideout. The items found shedded light on the scale and nature of the activities that were taking place in the region.

The SOG Mendhar launched the operation earlier this week. It largely targeted the village of Salwah Nar and the adjacent areas within the Mendhar sector. Acting on specific intelligence recieved by the SOG, the SOG officers carried out a thorough search of the area that led them to discover a concealed hideout. The bust led to the recoveries of several significant items that included clothing, shoes, mobile phones, and chargers.

Also Read: Minor Gang-Raped In UP, 3 Juvenile Detained

Show Full Article