Major Leetul Gogoi, who got a clean chit and even an award in the human shield controversy at Budgam district in April 9, 2017, has been shifted out of Budgam unit after he was indicted by an Army Court of Inquiry (CoI) for “fraternising” with a local woman in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar in spite of instructions to the contrary and being away from the place of duty in operational area.

Meanwhile, the Army has attached Major Gogoi to the Awantipora-based Victor Force headquarters for hearing of charges and summary of evidence. After this, further proceedings will be done based on the findings. The entire process is expected to take about 3 months. Gogoi was posted with army’s 53 RR at Beerwah in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Major Gogoi was briefly detained by the Jammu & Kashmir Police after an altercation when he tried to enter a hotel in Srinagar with a young Kashmiri woman in May 2018. Just a few days after he was detained by the local police, the Indian Army had ordered the Court of Inquiry (CoI) in the incident after Army General Bipin Rawat had said that Gogoi will be punished if found guilty of any misconduct.

On April 9, 2017, Major Gogoi hit the headlines after a video of him tying a local onto the bonnet of his army vehicle went viral. The incident took place while the Lok Sabha by-elections were underway in Srinagar.

