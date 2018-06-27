A recent report revealed the fact that Major Nikhil Handa had called one of his girlfriends to confess that he has killed Army officer’s Amit Dwivedi’s wife Shailza Dwivedi. However, the woman did not believe him and disconnected his call. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the woman, whom Handa had called was much older than him.

Days after arresting Major Nikhil Handa for allegedly killing another Army officer’s Amit Dwivedi’s wife Shailza Dwivedi, the police on Wednesday said that Handa called and informed about his crime to one of his girlfriends in Delhi. After going through his phone records, the police found out that the arrested officer had at least three girlfriends in the city. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the woman, whom Handa had called was much older than him. The police said that the woman first thought he was telling a lie and disconnected the phone.

After questioning the woman, she revealed that she had no idea about the incident, however, the police said it was ‘pre-planned’. The report said that the woman is a divorcee and has grown-up children. The investigators also revealed that the two have maintained to keep their relationship a secret and the investigators have also ensured that the woman’s family did not get an idea about her relationship with Handa.

Delhi Police inspects the site of murder of Shailaja Dwivedi (an Indian Army Major's wife) in Brar Square. Her body was found with throat slit on June 23. Indian Army Major Nikhil Handa is accused in the case. He is currently in 4-day police custody. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/54kFMaGADk — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2018

The weapon that we have in our custody is not the weapon with which Shailaja was killed: Vijay Kumar, DCP West Delhi on murder case of Shailaja Dwivedi, wife of an Indian Army Major. pic.twitter.com/dp4LHyzhkh — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2018

Accused Nikhil Handa is giving us misleading information day after day. We have done 90% of the work & in coming days the truth will come out: Vijay Kumar, DCP West Delhi on murder case of Shailaja Dwivedi, wife of an Indian Army Major. pic.twitter.com/WluxbMPTMG — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2018

As per reports, Handa had become friends with most of the women in 2015 by creating a fake Facebook account. In spite of sending Shailza a friend request, Handa met Shailza in a get-together. He decided not to send her a friend request after he realised that she too was an Army officer’s wife.

Handa has told police that Shailza was obsessed about him, however, Shailza’s family has a different family to tell. According to the family, Handa killed Shailza when she refuted his marriage proposal and other unwanted advances. The investigations revealed that Handa arrived in Delhi on June 4, and took an advantage of Shailza’s visit to the army’s base hospital in Delhi Cantonment. While Shailza was visiting the hospital for a physiotherapy session, Hnada had come there on the pretext of getting himself treated for migrane, the hindustan Times reported.

