Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concerns over the Ukraine crisis. PM Modi said that peace between the warring countries should be established through dialogue.

During

‘India and US are natural partners’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his interaction with US President Joe Biden on Monday (IST) underscored the strength of India-US ties. PM Modi stated during the virtual meeting, “India and US are natural partners.” The significance of this statement lies in the fact that India, despite its close ties with the US, has refrained from joining the US and its allies in taking a lopsided stand against Russia amid the war in Ukraine. India has abstained from voting on all resolutions against Russia in the United Nations.

‘We share a strong & growing major defence partnership’

US President Joe Biden highlighted the defence ties between India and US. Biden said, “We share a strong & growing major defence partnership.” The latest facet of defence ties between the countries is the shared concern towards Chinese expansionism in the Indo-Pacific region.

Peace should be achieved through dialogue: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concerns over the Ukraine crisis. PM Modi said that peace between the warring countries should be established through dialogue. He also reiterated India’s neutral stance in the matter by mentioning India’s call for an independent probe in the Bucha killings. “We immediately condemned it and also demanded an impartial probe. We hope that through the talks between Russia and Ukraine, a path for peace would come out,” stated PM Modi.