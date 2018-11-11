The exposition included stalls with various interesting aspects from various business domains, which included participation from major organizations like Adani Group, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Limited, Britannia Industries Limited, Emami Paper Mills Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Indo Nissin Food Private Ltd., ITC Limited, Jindal Stainless Limited, JSW Group, Parle Agro Pvt. Limited, Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel Ltd., Ultratech Cement, Vedanta Limited, among many others.

Today, Make in Odisha Conclave 2018 one of the largest investment summits in India summit, opened to the public with Inaugural Exhibitions by Numerous Major Corporations at the Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar. The exposition inaugural ceremony was inaugurated by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik and attended by key dignitaries which included Japanese Ambassador to India Kenji Hiramatsu, among other senior Government officials and delegates from various national and international organizations.

The inauguration ceremony was followed by an evening of spectacular cultural performances involving 200 artists, 50 technicians and which took 30,000 hours of hard work to bring alive the dreams of Odisha through the mission Make in Odisha. The performances were choreographed by nationally acclaimed choreographer Padmashree Aruna Mohanty along with Janardhan Raj Urs and Md. Saiful Haque. Agnimitra Behera and Pravin D Rao composed the music of the expo performances.

In a speech delivered at the expo inauguration of the Make in Odisha Conclave 2018, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik said, “I welcome all of you to the 2nd edition of Make in Odisha Conclave 2018. This conclave has come a long way from its humble beginnings since two years back. I thank all the industries who established their base in Odisha for contributing to the state’s economy and wish you a sustained growth. Odisha is contributing to the country through its skilled workforce working in Odisha and other states of India. These young men and women are the harbingers of the ‘I am Odisha’ campaign. I dedicate this conclave to the sons of the soil. I welcome delegates from across the world and invite them to explore the opportunities the state offers and see the growth, which Odisha has achieved since last two years. Odisha is playing a major role in enhancing country’s food security, setting global standards in disaster management, smart cities campaign, reducing poverty among many key initiatives. We welcome you to the new Odisha and be a part of this new transition.”

The exposition included stalls with various interesting aspects from various business domains, which included participation from major organizations like Adani Group, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Limited, Britannia Industries Limited, Emami Paper Mills Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Indo Nissin Food Private Ltd., ITC Limited, Jindal Stainless Limited, JSW Group, Parle Agro Pvt. Limited, Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel Ltd., Ultratech Cement, Vedanta Limited, among many others. This expo also shared the business perspective from various industry organizations to encourage the future business and collaboration opportunities among various stakeholders.

The expo featured around 120 exhibitors from organizations across various industries.

The expo was also open to the public and was filled with various interesting aspects for them to explore. The highlight of the expo event was the Odisha Theme pavilion named “Deomali” with mesmerizing projections on the geodesic dome. This dome was being constructed for the first time in India and projected the focus sectors and prominent tourism locations in the state. Besides these, there was ample usage of cutting-edge technologies like “kinetic installation” wherein the visitors visited the synchronized beauty of 108 spheres. Visitors also witnessed the future Smart City and the natural beauty of Odisha in a never-before-seen way through virtual reality.

The five-day event will conclude on Thursday, November 15.

