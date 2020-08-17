RB Udhaya Kumar, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday said that he has requested Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy to make Madurai as the second capital of the state.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management RB Udhaya Kumar on Sunday said that he has requested Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy to make Madurai as the second capital of the state. He said that they had requested the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to make Madurai the second capital of the state.

He further added that it would provide opportunities for economic growth, industrial development, employment growth, if Madurai was declared as the second capital, the southern districts would grow. Meanwhile, Udhaya Kumar hailed former India cricketer MS Dhoni’s achievements on the field and his impact beyond it after the latter announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday.

He said that MS Dhoni was a youth’s superstar, young people affectionately called Dhoni as “Thala”. He added that Dhoni’s retirement was the biggest loss for cricket fans, all of his accomplishments would be remembered though, his achievements would set a precedent for the younger generation to come.

Expressing concern over youngsters getting consumed by playing too much Pubg, the Tamil Nadu minister said that he has requested the central government to ban it. He said that a lot of young people were immersed in Pubg game, they had thus brought to the notice of the central government that it should be banned. He added that they hoped the central government would take appropriate action in this regard.

