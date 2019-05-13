Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Nathuram Godse, Hindu terror issue: The MNM leader's controversial statement came when he was campaigning for S Mohanraj in Aravakurichi assembly constituency which is going to witness bypoll on May 19, 2019.

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Nathuram Godse, Hindu terror issue: T: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan, during campaigning in Tamil Nadu’s Aravakurichi assembly constituency, stirred controversy on Sunday after he termed Nathuram Godse, who killed Mahatama Gandhi, as independent India’s first Hindu terrorist. To clarify his stand on the issue, the Makkal Needhi Maiam chief also said he was not saying this because many Muslims were present in the rally.

The MNM leader said the true wish of all good Indians is that all three colours of our national flag remain intact and he can beat his chest and say this because he is a good Indian. Haasan’s controversial statement came at this point in the time when Aravakurichi assembly constituency is going to witness bypoll on May 19, 2019.

Dear Kamal sir, you are a great artist. Just like art has no religion, terror has no religion either! You can say Ghodse was a terrorist, why would you specify ‘Hindu’ ? Is it because you were in a Muslim dominated area looking for votes? @ikamalhaasan https://t.co/Hu3zxJjYNb — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 13, 2019

Makkal Needhi Maiam has fielded S Mohanraj as its candidate for the bypoll from Aravakurichi. On April 28, Kamal Haasan had announced the names of the four candidates to Sulur, Aravakurichi, Thirupprankundram and Ottapidaram constituencies in Tamil Nadu. Haasan said P Shaktivel, G Mayilsami and S Mohanraj would contest from the Thiruprankundram, Sulur and Aravakurichi Assembly seats respectively while M Gandhi would contest from Ottapidaram reserved constituency.

DMK president M K Stalin had made Senthil Balaji, who abandoned TTV Dhinakaran for the DMK, party in-charge of Karur district and gave him a ticket for Aravakurichi.

Criticising Kamal Haasan for his minority appeasement politics, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan condemned Haasan’s remarks.

