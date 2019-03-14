Malaika Arora sexy photos: Malaika Arora knows how to turn heads with her exceptional style statement. From being Bollywood's most asked item girls to being one of the sassiest reality show host on television, Malaika has repeatedly proven that nobody can beat her when it comes to being a fashion diva.

Malaika Arora sexy photos: Malaika Arora knows how to turn heads with her exceptional style statement. From being Bollywood’s most asked item girls to being one of the sassiest reality show host on television, Malaika has repeatedly proven that nobody can beat her when it comes to being a fashion diva. The beauty has given all the fashionistas some major dressing goals and anybody would rarely disagree that she can even make gym wear look sexy.

Recently, photojournalist Viral Bhayani posted this exclusive picture of Chhaiyyan Chhaiyyan girl looking all gorgeous in a gym look. In the picture, Malaika was donning a white off-shoulder tees paired with black sweat pants. The diva sported a classy pair of shades adding oomph to her entire look. Here’s take a look at the picture:

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been making headlines ever since thier dating rumours started catching fire. Recently, it was rumoured that the couple is getting married in April in a Christian-styled wedding. However, the couple has denied the reports citing media made.

On the work front, Malaika was last seen on the season finale of Koffee With Karan Season 8. Apart from that, she was also among the judges on India’s Got Talent.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More