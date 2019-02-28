Amid escalating the tensions between India and Pakistan, world's youngest Noble laureate Malala Yousafzai took to Twitter to urge the India Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan to maintain peace and brotherhood in the difficult times. She has also asked the Prime Ministers to solve the issue with a dialogue rather than war.

Nobel laureate and activist Malala Yousafzai took to Twitter in the wake of the growing tensions between Pakistan and India over Pulwama attack. In a long Twitter post, Malala Yousafzai has beseeched the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to show true leadership in this difficult time. She has asked them to sit down, shake hands and settle the current conflict and long-standing issue of Kashmir through dialogue. Additionally, inculcating a feeling of brotherhood, she mentioned that it is imperative for the citizens of the two countries to know that the true enemies are terrorism, poverty, illiteracy and health crises not each other.

Read below the full post:

After tweeting this, she has joined a long list of the prominent personalities globally who have called for a peace between India and Pakistan.

This has come after the Pulwama Attack in which over 44 CRPF jawans were killed during a suicide bombing on February 14, Thursday. Terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed took the responsibility of attacks. In retaliation, on Tuesday, February 26, Indian Air Force had bombed Jaish’s terror camps in PoK. Responding to the act, the Pakistan government has referred to it as an act of aggression. Also, they also seized an Indian Air Force pilot, Abhinanadan Vardhaman on February 27.

Details of the aerial combat had suggested that on Wednesday morning, MiG21 combat pilot locked and fired at a Pakistani F16 targetted along the Line of Control.

Furthermore, the insights from aerial combat have stated that Varthaman managed to let off a short-range R73 missile against an intruding F16, which brought it down.

