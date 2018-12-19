Kerala HC rejects actor Dileep's plea seeking CBI enquiry in Malayalam actress molestation case: On July 10, 2017, Dileep was arrested by the Kerala Police for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and sexual assault of a popular Malayalam female actor and sent to 14 days judicial custody.

Kerala HC rejects actor Dileep’s plea seeking CBI enquiry in Malayalam actress molestation case: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday rejected actor Dileep’s plea seeking CBI enquiry in the Malayalam actress molestation case. On July 10, 2017, Dileep was arrested by the Kerala Police for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and sexual assault of a popular Malayalam female actor and sent to 14 days judicial custody. After the arrest of Pulsar Suni on February 23, 2017, main accused in the Malayalam actress kidnapping and molestation case, it came to light that Malayalam superstar Dileep allegedly orchestrated the plan to abduct the actress.

In February 2017, abduction of young Malayalam actress when she was on her way to a friend’s place in Kochi stunned the Malayalam film industry. After a two-hour ordeal in a vehicle, she was dumped near the home of a well-known director, to whom she narrated what she had gone through. After the arrest of Pulsar Suni, main accused in the Malayalam actress kidnapping and molestation case, it came to light that Malayalam superstar Dileep allegedly orchestrated the plan to abduct the actress.

Despite pressure from the top brass of the film industry, Dileep was arrested and it was only after 85 days in jail that he was granted bail. Following the incident, the Association of Malayalam Movies Artistes (AMMA) was forced to remove Dileep from the treasurer’s post and he was also suspended from the association.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More