Malayalam Filmmaker Ranjith Resigns as Kerala Chalachitra Academy Chairman Amid Allegations Of Misconduct By Actor Sreelekha Mitra

Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith stepped down from his position as the chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy on Sunday. His resignation comes in the wake of serious allegations of “misbehaviour” made against him by Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra. The accusations have ignited widespread controversy, leading to protests and calls for action across Kerala.

Ranjith’s Resignation and Legal Battle

Ranjith, who has been a prominent figure in the Malayalam film industry and a respected director with a national award to his name, announced his resignation through an audio message. In the message, Ranjith expressed his reluctance to continue in the role, citing concerns that his continued presence could “adversely impact the reputation of the Left government.” Despite stepping down, Ranjith declared his intention to legally contest the accusations, indicating that he believes the claims are unfounded.

Sreelekha Mitra’s Allegations

The controversy began on Saturday when actor Sreelekha Mitra publicly accused Ranjith of inappropriate behavior during a script discussion. Mitra, who has had a successful career in the Bengali film industry, detailed the incident, stating, “The person concerned (Ranjith) is a big name in the Malayalam film industry and a national award-winning director. I went to his residence to discuss an upcoming film project, and I did not like his behaviour. He made certain advances subtly and I felt uncomfortable while we were discussing the script,” she recounted, as reported by PTI.

Following this uncomfortable encounter, Mitra decided to withdraw from the project and return to Kolkata. She expressed uncertainty about whether other female actors in the industry had experienced similar situations but suggested that Ranjith’s influence might have deterred others from speaking out. The incident, according to Mitra, occurred several years ago, but she chose to come forward now, inspired by the growing movement of women speaking out against misconduct in the film industry.

“…It is heartening that women are speaking out with greater vigour and conviction against any form of misconduct now, taking out rallies, and I am looking forward to the day when the number of any instance of gender abuse, misconduct will go down and women will not have such harrowing tales anymore,” Mitra added, expressing her hope for a safer and more equitable industry.

Ranjith’s Denial and Claim of Victimhood

In response to the allegations, Ranjith has firmly denied any wrongdoing, insisting that he is the “real victim” in this situation. The filmmaker has not provided further details about his version of events but has made it clear that he intends to fight the accusations through legal means.

Protests and Calls for Action

The allegations against Ranjith have sparked significant unrest in Kerala, with protests erupting in various parts of the state. The incident has also drawn reactions from prominent figures in the film industry and political circles. Notably, filmmaker Dr. Biju and others have voiced their opposition to Ranjith, demanding accountability and action.

The Youth Congress state vice-president, Abin Varkey, took the matter further by lodging a formal complaint with the police chief, urging an investigation into the allegations. The political response has been swift, with the opposition Congress party expressing its expectation that Ranjith would step down from his position as chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) echoed this sentiment, stating that Ranjith had “no moral right” to continue in his role.

Adding to the chorus of demands, CPI national leader Annie Raja called for a thorough investigation based on Mitra’s allegations and suggested that Ranjith should be removed from his position during the probe to ensure impartiality.