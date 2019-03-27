Malayalam writer and poet Ashita passes away at 63 in Kerala's Thrissur: Ashita had been under prolonged treatment for cancer. A prominent writer in Malayalam literature, Ashita has made a mark in short stories, poems, translations and children's literature.

Malayalam writer and poet Ashita passes away at 63 in Kerala’s Thrissur: Malayalam writer and poet Ashita passed away at the age of 63 in Thrissur on Wednesday. She was undergoing treatment for cancer. Sixty-three-year-old Ashita was a prominent writer in Malayalam literature. She has made her mark in short stories, poems, translations as well as in writings for children.

The writer, who was born on April 5, 1956, at Pazhayannur in Kerala’s Thrissur district, had completed her primary education from Delhi and Mumbai. She took her post graduation in English Literature from Maharajas College in Ernakulam.

The writer’s famous works include Ashitayude Kadhakal, Apoorna Viramangal, Vismaya Chihnangal, Mazhameghangal, Kallu vecha Nunakal, Oru Sthreeyum Parayathath. She had also translated several poems of famous Russian poet, playwright, and novelist Alexander Pushkin of the Romantic era.

The writer had received several awards including the prestigious Edasseri Award, Lalithambika Antharjanam Award, Padmarajan Award and Kerala Sahithya Academy award for her short stories. She is survived by her husband K V Ramankutty and daughter Uma Praseeda.

