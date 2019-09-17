Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad has called Zakir Naik, wanted for terrorism-related charges and for money laundering case trouble for India. Has banned him to speak publicly after his racial remarks on Malaysian permanent residents.

Islamic preacher and televangelist Dr. Zakir Naik who is wanted in India for terror-related charges and money concealing case has now been banned in Malaysia to speak publically after his racially discriminative sensitive comments against Malaysian Hindus, and Chinese residents of the home country Malaysia. Prime Minister, Dr. Mahathir Mohamad in a recent interview with BFM’s the Breakfast Grille this morning commented on Dr. Zakir Naik and PM Narendra Modi.

In the interview, the Prime Minister clarified reports and said that Dr. Zakir Naik is not a national of our country, he was given the rights by the previous government and as a permanent resident of Malaysia, he isn’t supposed to comment on his country’s system and politics so breaching that he isn’t allowed to speak in public from now on. Furthermore, Dr. Mahathir said that he recently met PM Narendra Modi in Russia during an economic forum and PM of India did not request Malaysia to repatriate Dr. Zakir Naik despite official notice against him in India’s capital Delhi.

Malaysia’s PM Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad said that many countries don’t want Dr. Zakir Naik and this man could be troublesome for India as well. Zakir Naik who is the founder of Peace Tv has been often called an influential ideologue in India. Currently, he has been banned in India, Bangladesh, Canada, Malaysia, the United Kingdom under anti-hate and anti-terrorism laws. See ANI tweet: Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dr Mahathir Mohamad when asked if there is a proposition to return Zakir Naik to India "Not many countries want him. I met Prime Minister Modi, he didn't ask me for him. This man could also be troublesome for India": Malaysian Media pic.twitter.com/zQvwIo2Ah6 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019 Dr. Zakir after making more anti-hate and color, caste-based discriminative comments has been banned in Malaysia to speak publically confirmed Prime Minster, Mahathir Mohamad. Malaysia has been observing a rift on the grounds of racial discrimination from the past year and a half and as the government faces problems with Dr. Zakir Naik, the opposition party UNMO and Islamic Party PAS has promised Malaysia based Muslims that if they win the next elections the power would return to the ethnic majority.

