Malaysia’s PM Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad said that many countries don’t want Dr. Zakir Naik and this man could be troublesome for India as well. Zakir Naik who is the founder of Peace Tv has been often called an influential ideologue in India. Currently, he has been banned in India, Bangladesh, Canada, Malaysia, the United Kingdom under anti-hate and anti-terrorism laws.
See ANI tweet:
Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dr Mahathir Mohamad when asked if there is a proposition to return Zakir Naik to India "Not many countries want him. I met Prime Minister Modi, he didn't ask me for him. This man could also be troublesome for India": Malaysian Media pic.twitter.com/zQvwIo2Ah6
— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019
Dr. Zakir after making more anti-hate and color, caste-based discriminative comments has been banned in Malaysia to speak publically confirmed Prime Minster, Mahathir Mohamad. Malaysia has been observing a rift on the grounds of racial discrimination from the past year and a half and as the government faces problems with Dr. Zakir Naik, the opposition party UNMO and Islamic Party PAS has promised Malaysia based Muslims that if they win the next elections the power would return to the ethnic majority.