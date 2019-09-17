Malaysia Prime Minister revealed after the fortnight meeting with Prime Minister Modi that PM Modi did not ask him for the extradition of Zakir naik, he added that Naik is not the nation of Malaysia.

After the fortnight meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of Malaysia claimed that PM Modi did not ask him for Zakir Naik. He added that this man is also troublesome for India and none of the countries wanted him. Prime minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister on September 17 at Vladivostok, Malaysia. Prime Ministers of both the countries discussed on several issues.

Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad said that it was the previous government who gave him the permanent status in Malaysia, but he does not consider him the national of the country. Malaysian Medi reported that Prime Minister of Malaysia said that Zakir Naik has no right to speak on counties political or any other issues. He will not be allowed to make any comments on behalf of the country in the future.

Zakir Naik was covered by national media and he came into limelight when his name triggered up during investigations into the terror strike at an upscale restaurant in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The incident happened on July 1, in the year 2016. After a lot of investigation, it had been founded that Zakir Naik’s speech was influential for this attack, one of the terrorists involved in that attack allegedly claimed to have been inspired by Naik’s speeches.

Naik is received arrest after his activities came under scanner but he went to Malaysia and got the permanent residency there. He is now guilty for influencing people and giving speeches to encourage terror. Prime Minister Modi was expected to get that preacher back to India so that India could freely take action on him

In early investigations his siblings were also dragged into an interrogation, his sister Nailah Noorani and brother Mohammad Abdul Karim Naik said that they had no idea about Naik’s intensions, his financial conditions or anything else.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App