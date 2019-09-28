Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has called Jammu and Kashmir a separate country that according to him was invaded and occupied. He was addressing the 74th session of the UNGA in New York. His remarks came after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan warned the United Nations of nuclear war over Kashmir between his country and India.

Malaysian PM Mahatir Mohammad: Malaysia on Saturday became the fourth country to raise Kashmir issue at the 74th session of United National General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. It not only mentioned Kashmir but even took a leap and called Jammu and Kashmir a separate country. While delivering his speech, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said that the UN resolutions on Kashmir have been violated.

Mohamad went on to say that Jammu and Kashmir has been invaded and occupied. He said that there might be a reason for the Indian action but in a similar breath, termed it wrong. He stressed that both the nuclear-armed countries must resolve the longstanding Kashmir issue peacefully.

The Malaysian premier opined that India should work with Pakistan and find a peaceful settlement to the problem. Mohamad maintained that the UN resolutions could not be ignored, adding that the move would lead to disregard to the world body. He is apparently the fourth leader who raked up Kashmir issue at the UNGA. The Malaysian premier’s remarks came a few days after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan met him in the US. Both the leaders had discussed Kashmir.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang yi and Khan spoke about the issue. Both Turkey and China called for the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir. While Pakistan premier accused India of human rights violations and demanded the lifting of restrictions in the valley.

Khan had earlier vowed to rake up Kashmir forcefully at the UNGA. After the revoking of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Indian Constitution, he had said that he would act as an ambassador of Kashmiris on the international forums. Meanwhile, the August 5 move to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its near-autonomous status and subsequent lockdown have made international headlines. The world press has extensively covered Kashmir in the past 54 days.

