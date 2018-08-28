BJP leader and MP in Rajya Sabha, Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday again reiterated his controversial stand that India should invade the Maldives to protect Indian citizens in the island country. Swamy's statement has come after former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed expressed apprehensions that the upcoming presidential election in his country might get rigged by the current President Abdulla Yameen's party.

Swamy then tweeted, “India should invade the Maldives if rigging of election takes place.”

Indian citizens in Maldives can't be ill-treated. It's my opinion that India has responsibility to protect its citizens for which invasion is necessary.I don't represent the govt:Subramanian Swamy on his tweet that 'India should invade Maldives if rigging of election takes place' pic.twitter.com/bPXukmiOZW — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2018

As per a report in The Indian Express, the Maldives government have submitted a demarche to the Indian government, expressing its shock at the statement. According to reports, the Maldivian Foreign Office summoned Indian envoy Akhilesh Mishra over the controversial tweet and after their meeting, ambassadors from seven countries were also briefed by the government about the upcoming elections in the Maldives which will be held on September 23

This move by the parliamentarian has drawn flak even with the government sidelining itself from the comment calling it Swamy’s personal opinion.

The controversy by Swamy has come on the heels of heightened tensions between India and Maldives. Recently Indian government had criticised its Male counterpart for the imposition of Emergency and urged it to restore the credibility of the electoral and political process by releasing political prisoners.

Why is the present Govt of Maldives upset by my “If then” statement that if Maldive’s Sept 24th general election is rigged then India should invade that nation? Already Indians in that nation are fearing reprisals. We have to protect our citizens. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 26, 2018

The Indian government had also expressed concern over the upcoming presidential election that would take place in the absence of democratic institutions.

India had said it wants restoration of the political process and the rule of law in the island country.

