Malegaon blast case: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday denied relief to Lt Col Srikant Prasad Purohit and refused to stay trial court proceedings in the Malegaon blast case. The case has been adjourned for two weeks. A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had directed the Bombay High Court to hear Col Purohit’s plea on November 21. Earlier, a two-judge bench of the Bombay High Court comprising of SS Shinde and AS Gadkari had agreed to hear a separate petition filed by Col Purohit challenging his prosecution under Unlawful Activites (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

On November 19, 2018, a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court directed its registrar to hand over blasts convict Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Purohit a copy of the photographic and video pieces of evidence in chronological order of the 2008 Malegaon blasts case. Col Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya Thakur and five others were convicted by a special NIA court on November 2. After charges were framed against them under various sections of the IPC and had formally begun the trials, Purohit had submitted the plea in the apex court, seeking its intervention.

Purohit in his plea had alleged that he was being prosecuted under penal laws including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act without any sanction from the authorities. The plea also levelled allegations against the trial court, alleging that the court is prosecuting them without any sanction.

Over a hundred were injured and six were killed when an explosive strapped to a bike exploded near a mosque in Malegaon, a town in Northern Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008. The NIA had dismissed the pleas filed by Purohit and accused seeking acquittal from the case, last December. However, it had discharged them from the charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and decided to frame charges under the UAPA and IPC against them.

