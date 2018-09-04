The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a petition filed by Lt Col Srikant Prasad Purohit seeking a SIT probe in the Malegaon Blast case as it did not consider it appropriate to interfere in the case. Instead, The apex court asked him to approach the trial court.

Purohit had moved the apex court, after the Bombay High Court refused to quash the sanction for his prosecution on December 18, 2017. The HC said that matter pertaining to the validity of sanction for prosecution against Lt Col Purohit under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act is to be decided by the trial court. The HC also refused to stay framing of charges by a lower court against Lt Col Purohit and others.

On August 30, a trial court in Mumbai rejected the plea of Lt Col Purohit who was seeking deferring of the framing of charges against him until the Bombay High Court decides his application.

Colonel Purohit had on Monday filed a petition against the lower court’s decision to go ahead with the framing of charges in the Malegaon 2008 blast case.

The petition filed in the Bombay High Court asked for a stay on the proceedings until the court decides on the issue of applicability of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Twelve people, including Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and Purohit, were arrested in connection with the blast in which six people were killed and nearly 100 others injured when a bomb strapped to a motorcycle went off near the town in Nashik district of Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.

