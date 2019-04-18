In his complaint to the court, the father said that Pragya Thakur's bail was accepted on health grounds but BJP has granted her a ticket to contest elections from Bhopal. The application questioned her candidature before the NIA court citing her bail grounds.

Malegaon blast victim’s father files complaint in NIA court against Sadhvi Pragya Thakur for flouting bail grounds

A father of a Malegaon blast victim on Thursday filed a complaint in a special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, who is out on bail on health grounds. Pragya Thakur is an accused in the September 2008 bombings in Malegaon. In his complaint to the court, the father said that Pragya Thakur’s bail was accepted on health grounds but BJP has granted her a ticket to contest elections from Bhopal. He application questioned her candidature before the NIA court citing her bail grounds.

Pragya’s nomination has been criticized by several opposition parties. National Conference president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah said BJP has given a ticket to a person accused in a terror case. She lied about her health. If her health condition doesn’t permit her to be in jail, how does it permit her to contest polls, he asked. Earlier, People’s Democratic Party chief Mahbooba Mufti slammed the BJP for nominating a terror accused to contest elections.

In a twitter reaction, Mufti had said that the much-hyped chowkidar PR exercise has failed, referring to the Modi government’s chowkidar campaign, and now they have pinned hopes on polarizing voters. This shows BJP will extend patronage to anyone who butchers Muslims and help win elections, she said, adding that the intentions of the party are clear. The PDP chief said that if she had fielded a terror accused, the channels would have gone berserk by now trending a memboobaterrorists hashtag. There’s no religion involved when it comes to terror by saffron fanatics but otherwise, all Muslims are terrorists. Guilty until proven innocent, Mufti added.

In her response, Pragya Thakur accused the former J&K CM of supporting terrorists and addressing them as Ji in a mark of respect. She said she’s a dishonest person and nobody should believe her. She added that restoring respect to Hindutva will be her agenda, and she would expose the misuse of the law by the then Congress government and insult of women within the party.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More