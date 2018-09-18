A 55-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by 7 people in Maharashtra's Malegaon town of Nashik district as he refused to withdraw a molestation case, which was lodged by his daughter against one of the accused. The incident occurred on Saturday night when Sayeed alongside his confidants stopped Ali while he was returning to his home on a vehicle in the town and allegedly flogged him.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (For representational purpose only)

A 55-year-old man was allegedly lynched by a group of 7 people in Maharashtra’s Malegaon town of Nashik district for refusing to withdraw a molestation case, which was registered by his daughter against one of the accused, as reported by The Hindu. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Ratnakar Navale, one of the attackers, named Sayyad Sayeed, who molested the woman, have been arrested, while the cops are looking for others involved in the incident.

Navale said the accused allegedly molested the woman at Golden Nagar in Malegaon town of Nashik in 2015. Following which, the woman had lodged a complaint against him at Pawardi police station, but the case is still pending in a local court. A report by The Hindu said, Sayeed was threatening the woman’s father, Fazal Mohammed Nawab Ali, to withdraw the case, but the father had refused to do so.

The incident took place on Saturday night when Sayeed alongside his confidants stopped Ali while he was returning to his home on a vehicle in the town and allegedly flogged him. Ali suffered severe injuries in the attacked and died while on his way to the hospital, said Navale.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 147, 148 (rioting) among others.

