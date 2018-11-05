Congress stalwart Mallikarjun Kharge has compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the German dictator Adolf Hitler. Addressing an event in Mumbai on Sunday, Mallikarajun Kharge said the PM Modi is trying to do India, what Hitler did to Germany. He also accused BJP of killing the Constitution and top institutions of the country.

Former Railways Minister and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with German dictator Adolf Hitler. Mallikarjun Kharge said that PM Modi wants to do to India what dictator Adolf Hitler did to Germany. In an event called Samvidhan Bachao Parishad, organised by Mumbai Congress party workers at Bandra, Mallikarjun Kharge lashed out at Prime Minister saying the country has been deteriorating under the BJP regime.

Accusing the saffron party of killing the Constitution, Mallikarjun Kharge added that Congress would never let the RSS, BJP and PM Modi succeed in destroying the Constitution and other constitutional institutions of the country. In his speech at the event, Congress leader asked, “Which right to freedom has been respected in parliamentary democracy by the BJP government? The Constitution does not belong to the people of a particular caste, religion or community but belongs to every Indian equally.”

Describing past 4 years of the Modi government, Mallikarjun Kharge said that the BJP hasn’t been able to walk four steps in the right direction in the past four years. “They don’t have any right to point a finger at the Congress and ask us what has been done in the past 70 years,” Kharge, Congress general secretary in charge of Maharashtra said. The Congress leader added that since the Modi government has come to power, its main agenda has been destroying the right to speech and expression and they are trying to hijack media misusing the power. “The BJP is trying to bring dictatorship in the country. PM Modi wants to do to India what Adolf Hitler did to Germany. The Constitution is in danger and we need to fight the BJP’s attempts to destroy it,” he claimed.

Joining the chorus, Mumbai Congress chief Sanjaya Nirupam said that there had been repeated attacks on the principles which laid the foundation of India.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More