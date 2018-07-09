The Congress' Maharashtra in charge, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Sunday slammed PM Modi saying a 'chaiwala' became the Prime Minister of the country because the Congress preserved democracy. He further alleged that the from last four years, after BJP came into the power, the country has been going through an unproclaimed Emergency.

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the Emergency imposed by former prime minister Indira Gandhi was to benefit only one family, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday asked what about the undeclared Emergency that the country has been going through since the BJP came into the power. He said that during this unproclaimed Emergency, farmers committed suicide, trade was slow, agricultural schemes failed and there were no new loans for farmers. Slamming PM Modi-led BJP and his claims of “acche din”, Kahrge said that they will be achieved only after that party will be dethroned.

In a scathing attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that a “chaiwala” could become the Prime Minister of the country because the Congress preserved democracy. Following PM Modi’s remark that what the Congress has done for the country in the past seventy years, Kharge came up with the reply mentioned above. He further added that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been deliberately maligning the image of Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

A few days back, PM Modi claimed that nothing and no one comes before the family for Gandhi’s. Besides this, the BJP also observed a black day to mark the 43 years of Emergency imposed by former PM Indira Gandhi. He alleged that whenever the Gandhi family was scared of losing the power, it used the Constitution and democracy for its benefits. He stated that the party has no internal policy so expecting that it will follow ideals of democracy is totally baseless.

Meanwhile, Kharge also discussed Congress’s agenda ahead of the Parliament’s polls scheduled for 2019. He claimed that Congress will win parliament polls if it wins Maharashtra. He asked all the party leaders and workers to forget their differences and work together for the welfare of the party.

