PM Modi-led panel to meet on Friday to decide new CBI boss: The meeting of the high-powered committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and leader of the Opposition, Congress party Mallikarjun Kharge, will be held on Friday, February 1, to decide the next Central Bureau of Investigation chief, Mr Kharge said. It comes after the removal of exiled CBI chief Alok Verma by the panel committee, who was divested of all responsibilities earlier and deposed to go on leave by the Central government following CVC’s report against Mr Verma on corruption charges.

However, his position was reinstated by the Supreme Court but ordered him to “cease and desist” from taking any major decisions. Following SC’s ruling, barely 48 hours after the development. the panel committee, in which CJI Gogoi nominated Justice AK Sikri to represent him, ousted Mr Verma from the position as the CBI boss and transferred him to Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards as general director. The sacked CBI boss opposed the move by resigning.

While Nageswara Rao was again put as interim CBI chief, an NGO called Common Cause moved top court against the appointment of Rao, stating that his appointment was not made by the PM-led panel, as mandated under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act.

The petitioner also harped on the process of appointment by claiming that the Centre is trying to stifle the autonomy of the agency body by appointing the CBI director in the most authoritative and illegal manner.

Meanwhile, it was Mallikarjun Kharge, who in his dissent note said Mr Verma should have been given more time to prove himself not guilty in the corruption case, citing reports that said 10 out of 6 charges against him were false.

