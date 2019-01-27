He also accused the BJP government at the Centre to misuse central agencies like CBI and ED to pressurise his party legislators to join the BJP. However, BJP has refused all claims made by leaders of the Congress and the JDS saying that none of its members was involved in any sort of conspiracy against the ruling alliance in Karnataka.

He also accused the BJP government at the Centre to misuse central agencies like CBI and ED to pressurise his party legislators to join the BJP

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that the BJP and RSS were trying to topple the Karnataka government by illegal means to foist Governor’s rule in the state ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019. Kharge, who is the leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, forewarned BJP that his party will not allow them to plunder its legislators. Kharge mentioned in his statement that BJP along with RSS was trying to destabilise the HD Kumaraswamy government and impose governor’s rule in the state, but the saffron party can’t succeed in thier illegitimate attempts as ministers were holding the party firm. In a veiled warning to the BJP, the Congress leader said if any leader goes out of the party, 10 leaders will come from their camp.

He also accused the BJP government at the Centre to misuse central agencies like CBI and ED to pressurise his party legislators to join the BJP. The Operation Kamala is still on the state due to to the central government, he added. The BJP was repeating the same what former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa did in 2008, the Congress leader said.

Chief Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy alleged that BJP was trying to lure legislators from their alliance, but they have failed so far as MLAs from Congress and JDS have declined BJP’s offers.

However, BJP has refused all claims made by leaders of the Congress and the JDS saying that none of its members was involved in any sort of conspiracy against the ruling alliance in Karnataka.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More