West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said BJP has tampered with Electronic Voting Machines in previous elections and will do so again to win 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Addressing her party workers, MPs, MLAs at the Netaji Indoor stadium in Kolkata, the Trinamool Congress chief said we all should prepare ourselves for upcoming general elections. Her remarks come at a time when opposition parties are coming together with a common objective of defeating Narendra Modi and his party in upcoming elections. She further added that BJP will continue to use such tactics in coming elections.

Urging her partymen to maintain discipline, she said the indiscipline and corruption will not be tolerated. In a warning to workers, Mamata Banerjee said nobody is bigger than the party but if anybody thinks against it, doors are open for them to leave the party.

Earlier in the day, TMC chief compared the BJP with a militant organization and accused the saffron party of inciting fights among Hindus. Comparing her party with BJP, she said her party is not like the BJP which is a militant organization. She also accused the BJP of inciting violence in the state.

Her remarks come a day after BJP’s West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh said that when his party will come to power, all TMC leaders will be jailed or killed in an encounter.

He said, “Leaders who indulge in hooliganism in Bengal will soon either be in jail or straight away there will be an encounter.” The BJP leader made this remarks during a protest rally in Jalpaiguri rally. In the recent times, many opposition parties have alleged BJP of tampering with EVMs to win elections

