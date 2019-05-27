West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asked the new state home secretary to lead the probe into the incident of vandalism of the 200-year-old statue of 19th-century reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar.

Mamata Banerjee asks state home secretary to lead probe into Vidyasagar statue vandalism case

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asked the new state home secretary, Alapan Bandyopadhyay to lead the investigation into the incident of vandalism of the 200-year-old statue of 19th century reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. The state government has formed a five-member committee to probe the incident. The statue was allegedly damaged during a clash between supporters of BJP and the Trinamool Congress ahead of the last phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 19 in Kolkata.

Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of vandalizing the statue, while the saffron party has blamed it on Trinamool Congress, saying that it engineered the act to put the blame on them. The damage to the statue is an emotive statue for the people of West Bengal. Vidyasagar had worked to eradicate various social evils in the society in his lifetime including women’s education and remarriage of widows. Mamata Banerjee said that it was not an isolated issue, as such attacks on cultural figures had taken place earlier in the neighbouring state of Tripura. She said old statues were vandalized in Tripura by BJP goons.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: New Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay & five member Committee will probe into the incident of vandalism of 200-year-old Vidyasagar statue. pic.twitter.com/TAO43NB5Dr — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2019

She said such incidents also took place in Uttar Pradesh where statues of B.R. Ambedkar and another reformer were vandalized. The issue was even raised in parliament, and only then the central government issued advisories to states to protect statues of historical importance, she said. Political had raised the issue of vandalizing Vidyasagar statue at election rallies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had even offered to rebuild it. A video released by the Trinamool Congress after the incident shows, a group of men trying to break down the gate of the Vidyasagar college and enter the campus. TMC leader Derek O’Brien alleged that slogans like “Vidyasagar finished ” were raised during the violence.

For all the latest National News News, download NewsX App