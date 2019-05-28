Mamata Banerjee surprises all, to attend PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on May 30: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday surprised all after confirming that she would attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reports quoted TMC chief as saying that she has spoken to other chief ministers of the country who would be attending the swearing-in on May 30 in Delhi, adding that she would attend the event.

Mamata Banerjee surprises all, to attend PM Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on May 30: After trading barbs in an aggressive election campaign followed by BJP’s win and the subsequent defection of dozens of Trinamool Congress leaders, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday surprised all after confirming that she would attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reports quoted TMC chief as saying that she has spoken to other chief ministers of the country who would be attending the swearing-in on May 30 in Delhi, adding that she would do the same.

The development comes just hours after 60 TMC workers including two MLAs and 52 municipal councillors defected from the TMC and formally joined the rival BJP. MLAs Subhrangshu Roy who is the son of BJP leader Mukul Roy and Tusharkanti Bhattacharjee were welcomed by the ruling party. Mamata-led Trinamool had suspended junior Roy for anti-party activities.

Mamata’s decision to make it to the grand ceremony comes also on a day when the BJP openly said that the defections would continue in a phased manner like of recently held seven-phased Lok Sabha elections. Senior Roy claimed that the Trinamool would face a crushing defeat in the state assembly elections in 2021 and would not be able even to stand in opposition.

In the electioneering, Prime Miniter Narendra Modi and West Bengal chief minister exchanged bitter words to attack each other. Mamata even said that PM Modi should be given a tight slap of democracy.

The BJP utilised all its resources and efforts to make inroads in West Bengal while rival TMC wanted to keep the saffron party at bay. Once the election results were announced, the hard work of BJP bore the fruit as the party won 18 out of 42 parliamentary seats. The Trinamool’s tally was reduced to 22 from 34 in 2014. The BJP’s victory is seen as a humiliation for the Trinamool Congress which failed to save its bastion.

