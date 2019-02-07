The Trinamool Congress leader has slammed BJP in ED's summon to Robert Vadra for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case. Mamata said that the opposition will fight together and won't let its attempt to break opposition unity succeed

Robert Vadra, after returning to India was summoned to appear before the ED for investigation in a money laundering case against him

BJP vs Mamata Banerjee deadlock doesn’t seem to end as the West Bengal Chief Minister has lashed out at the BJP-led NDA government for trying to quash opposition unity against the BJP. Supporting Robert Vadra, son-in-law of former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Banerjee said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was serving notices to anyone and everyone. Answering on summons and questioning of Robert Vadra, the West Bengal Chief Minister reiterated that opposition stands united.

The 64-year-old Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader’s support to Vadra came hours after the ED summoned him for interrogation in a money laundering case against him. Vadra, after returning to India was summoned on Wednesday to appear before the ED for investigation in a money laundering case against him. Last month, Banerjee had organised a rally against PM Narendra Modi led NDA government’s alleged monocratic policies. At the anti-BJP rally, more than 20 opposition party leaders were present. The TMC leader would be in Delhi on February 14 to join opposition’s programme against the Narendra Modi government ahead of the 2019 polls.

On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi, UP East General Secretary and Vadra’s wife had also stood by her husband. Vadra has been granted interim bail by the Patiala house Court till February 16. The ED in its report had told the court that Vadra’ was associated with more overseas property. Before ED’s summon, Vadra had also filed a plea seeking anticipatory bail in the money laundering case. In his petition, he had said that he was a law abiding citizen and was being targeted and subjected to a political witch hunt.

