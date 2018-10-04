Trinamool Congress supremo on Thursday demanded that the ruling BJP should slash the fuel prices by Rs 10 at least and also withdraw the cess on petroleum products. Her remarks came after the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced the fuel price cut of Rs 2.50.

While addressing in an event in Siliguri, she further hit out at the ruling BJP by saying that the latter is not bothered about the masses

Hours after the Centre announced cut of a Rs 2.50 in petrol and diesel prices, Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded on Thursday that the ruling party should slash the fuel prices by Rs 10 at least and also withdraw the cess on petroleum products. While addressing in an event in Siliguri, she further hit out at the ruling BJP by saying that the latter is not bothered about the masses and they are only interested in their own party.

She asserted that the Centre should also withdraw the cess on petroleum products.The surge in fuel prices will have spiralling effect on the prices of essential commodities, TMC supremo added. Union finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday offered a marginal relief to the common man from skyrocketing fuel prices by announcing a cut of Rs 2.50 in petrol and diesel prices.

ALSO READ: Petrol, diesel prices cut LIVE updates: Fuel to be cheaper by Rs 5/litre in UP, Maharashtra, Assam, Tripura, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, MP, Jharkhand, HP, Haryana

So far many innumerable BJP-ruled states have welcomed and implemented the Centre’s newly announced decision. The states are Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh.

Just after the announcement the Opposition party, Congress slammed the Modi government by claiming it as “band aid” treatment.

Senior party leader Randeep Surjewala in a presser said after inflicting 1000 wounds, the move is only an attempt to apply a band aid.

ALSO READ: Petrol price cut: Congress asks why India is selling petrol to foreign countries at Rs 34 per litre?

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More