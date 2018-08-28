Once again upping the ante against the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the party will be wiped out in 2019 elections. The West Bengal Chief Minister also said that they will not allow the National Registrar of Citizens (NRC) activity to be exercised in West Bengal and if the BJP leaders will challenge them, then they will get a befitting reply.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has once again hit out at the BJP saying that the party will be wiped out in 2019 elections. The West Bengal Chief Minister was speaking in regard to the National Registrar of Citizens (NRC) saying that they will not allow it to be implemented in the state. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief further said that they will not allow the NRC activity in Bengal to be exercised and if the BJP leaders will challenge them, then they will get a befitting reply. Mamata Banerjee had earlier also upped the ante against the NRC activity which was carried in Assam. She had accused the Centre for attempting to isolate Hindus, Bengalis and Biharis in Assam.

Mamata Banerjee has been trying to lead the opposition against the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She was recently in Delhi where she had met senior opposition leaders including Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi and others, inviting them to attend a mega federal rally, scheduled to take in January 2019 in Kolkata.

Mamata Banerjee had also hit out at BJP for framing the NRC draft in Assam and excluding around 40 lakh people. Slamming the government, Mamata Banerjee had asked that where will those 40 lakh people who will have to prove their citizenship will go if Assam won’t take them. She added that Bengal will suffer due to this.

Further speaking on the NRC issue, Mamata Banerjee said that her government will not tolerate if people in the state would be tagged as foreigners. The Bengal Chief Minister is also mulling out ways to launch a non-BJP, non-Congress federal front ahead of 2019 elections.

