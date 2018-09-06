Kolkata Metro rail construction work led to the Majerhat bridge collapse, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday while addressing the media on the matter. However, the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation has denied Mamata Banerjee's allegations.

West Bengal Cheif Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday blamed metro rail construction for Kolkata’s Majerhat bridge collapse. Addressing the media two days after the horrific incident took place in south Kolkata, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader said that metro rail construction led to the tremors in the area, adding that its pilling work has often led to vibrations in the area. It is a practical problem, she added. However, the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC) has denied state chief minister’s allegations.

A representative of the KMRC further said that bridge collapse occurred due to mid-span failure of the girder and there is no relationship of metro construction with mid-span failure.

On Tuesday late afternoon, in Kolkata’s Majerhat, a portion of a flyover collapsed, killing 3 and injuring more than 20 people. Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary has been asked to conduct a high-level probe into the matter. Earlier, the Chief Minister has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of victims.

The Majerhat bridge was maintained by the West Bengal Public Works Department. On the other hand, the Kolkata Police has filed a case against unknown persons for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 299 of the Indian Penal Code, attempt to murder under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and so on.

