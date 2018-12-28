West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today called BJP's rath as Danga yatra. There are yatras for Lord Krishna and Lord Jagarnath, we take part in those rath yatras, "Those who carry out yatra to kill people indulge in danga yatra," said Mamata Banerjee. TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee had said that TMC believes in constructive politics, unlike BJP's destruction ideology.

West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Friday lashed out at BJP and said that saffron party's proposed rath yatra will only create communal tension in the state. Amid the tug of war between the TMC and West Bengal BJP, Mamata Banerjee said that ISKCON temple also carries out Jagannath Rath Yatra, they don't carry out yatras to kill people.

The TMC chief slammed the state saffron party without naming it. The West Bengal BJP has been denied the permission to hold yatra in the state by the court and now they are seeking permission from the Supreme Court. On Thursday, TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee had said that TMC believes in constructive politics, while on the other hand, BJP’s ideology is in destruction and dividing the people of the country.

Partha Chatterjee added, “The kind of statements BJP leaders are making every day reflects how the party is trying to instigate violence in the state. In the name of its ‘law violation programme’ what the BJP and its cadres are doing is just hooliganism.”

