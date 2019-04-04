On Wednesday at a rally in North Bengal's Siliguri, Prime Minister dubbed Mamata Banerjee's government as speed breaker in the path of state's development. He also said that the West Bengal chief minister wanted poverty to stay so that her politics of poverty could flourish

In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speed-breaker jibe, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has called the Prime Minister expiry babu. Calling the PM expiry babu, Mamata has challenged him for a US Presidential style television debate. Lashing out at Modi, she said the PM should focus on Delhi and then eye on Bengal. Accusing the PM of making false claims about poor performance by her government, Mamata said unlike Modi, she doesn’t tell lies.

On Wednesday at a rally in North Bengal’s Siliguri, Prime Minister dubbed Mamata Banerjee’s government as a speed breaker in the path of state’s development. He also said that the West Bengal chief minister wanted poverty to stay so that her politics of poverty could flourish. Mamata hitting back at PM said that BJP had done far worse especially in the agrarian sector as over 12,000 farmers committed suicide over the last five years. She said the income of farmers in Bengal went up by three times under her government. Mamata also said that her party Trinamool was 50-60 seats ahead of the BJP and NDA.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi: He is an expiry babu. his govt has expired. You(PM) said in Siliguri that we(TMC Govt) did not do anything for poor, what have you done in the last 5 years? Don't speak lies everyday. pic.twitter.com/gdsODzv8r1 — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2019

At the Siliguri rally, the Prime Minister also said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will free the state from the clutches of ‘Didi’ if voted to power in the ensuing 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The jibe spree doesn’t seem to end in this season of election, as politicians across the country are leaving no stone unturned to hit back at their opponents. From Shatrughan Sinha to Rahul Gandhi, everyone has their own version of jibes for their rivals. The latest ones have certainly come from our PM and West Bengal CM. Earlier, BJP rebel Shatrughan Sinha had addressed PM Modi as ‘Outgoing Sir-Ji’ in a tweet. Sinha is expected to join Congress soon, though the date has not been disclosed yet.

