West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee cancelled her 9-day visit to China as she has not got any confirmation from the Chinese officials about the political meet. TMC Chief shared the information on Twitter on the eve of departure. She also said that the visit is postponed for next week.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday, June 22, cancelled her 9-day visit to China. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief announced on Twitter that she will not be visiting Shanghai as she has not received any confirmation from the Chinese authorities. Mamata Banerjee was supposed to meet Chinese businessmen on June 28. In a tweet, Mamata Banerjee said that Chinese side could not confirm the political meeting at the appropriate level as informed by the Indian ambassador.

In another tweet, TMC head informed that the visit is postponed for next week. West Bengal Cabinet Minister Amit Mitra in a presser said that Chinese officials have not confirmed the political meetings at the appropriate level. He also added that Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and Foreign secretary VK Gokhale have been apprised of the decision.

Although our Ambassador in China had tried his best to make the programme a success, non-confirmation of the political meetings at the appropriate level as proposed by the Indian Ambassador to China, at the last moment, has unfortunately compelled us to cancel the visit. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 22, 2018

West Bengal CM has so far travelled to Germany, UK, Singapore and Netherlands to invite companies to invest in the state.

