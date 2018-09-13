The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday accused the BJP-RSS of pressuring organisers to cancel a programme in Chicago being held to mark 125 years of the historic address by Swami Vivekananda. It comes after the Central government claimed that it had refused permission for Mamata Banerjee's visit to Chicago for an event.

The Ministry of External Affairs in its official statement said that the government did not receive any request for clearance for her visit to Chicago.

Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar further said that reports of denial permission are not true. On Tuesday, TMC Chief had alleged that there was an unholy conspiracy to keep her away from the event.

Addressing the media on the matter, TMC national spokesperson Derek O’Brien that organisers were under tremendous pressure from the RSS-BJP as both wanted only their programme Global Hindu Congress to be held in Chicago.

This programme would be attended by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, according to various media reports. Mamata Banerjee had on Tuesday said that she wanted to go to Chicago but she could not go there because of an unholy conspiracy hatched by certain people. She further added that she was hurt by that incident.

