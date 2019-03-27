The TMC leader said scientists should have announced the mission's success as only one satellite had been destroyed. PM's announcement of Mission Shakti has drawn a lot of criticism from opposition parties, with Congress president Rahul Gandhi terming it a show of drama on World Theatre Day.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a few hours after he announced the success of India’s Mission Shakti. She accused the Prime Minister of snatching credit from scientists and said he can’t deserve praise for what he had not done, especially when there is a Model Code of Conduct in place. Is PM Modi going to space or does he work there, the TMC chief questioned his intentions just ahead of Lok Sabha elections. The Trinamool Congress will complain to the Election Commission as it is a political announcement, she further asserted.

WB CM on #MissionShakti: It's a political announcement, scientists should have announced it, it's their credit. Only one satellite was destroyed, that wasn't necessary, it was lying there since long, it's the prerogative of scientists, when to do it. We will complain to the EC. pic.twitter.com/4WKRXivX1y — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2019

Earlier in the day, the PM made an announcement that India had joined the elite club of space powers by destroying a low orbit satellite at an altitude of 300 Kilometres.

PM Modi’s intentions are under the radar of opposition parties, which are accusing him of using today’s address as a diversionary tactic because the NDA government failed to address the people’s issues in the last 5 years.

Interestingly, Mission Shakti has become a hot topic on Twitter (#1 Trending in India), ever since the PM addressed the nation and the hype around it could help the BJP in re-capturing the political narrative for forthcoming parliamentary polls, as Rahul Gandhi’s minimum guarantee scheme or NYAY had taken the centre stage in media coverage in last few days.

PM Modi’s 8 tweets on Mission Shakti in a short period of time (last 6 hours) clearly suggest that he wants countrymen to talk about it, at least for some time. He also had retweeted congratulatory messages by prominent personalities like Lata Mangeshkar, former President Pranab Mukherjee as they can take his message among the general public, given the millions of followers they have.

