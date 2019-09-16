Mamata Banerjee to meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday: The bonhomie between Mamata and Modi worsened after she threatened to give PM Modi laddu filled with stones to break his teeth.

Mamata Banerjee to meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is known as a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will meet him in Delhi on Wednesday, reports said. The Modi-Mamata meet is coinciding when her top cop Rajeev Kumar continues to evade the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) while the investigative agency is trying to file a caveat in a local court in West Bengal. The CBI had served a fresh notice to former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar asking him to appear before it on September 14, 2019, for his alleged involvement in the Saradha Group financial scandal.

Both the PM and the West Bengal chief minister have exchanged pleasantries and met each other at separate meetings before the CBI started probing the Saradha scam and pulled up her ministers. But the bonhomie between Mamata and Modi worsened after she threatened to give PM Modi laddu filled with stones to break his teeth. Mamata attacked Modi after the prime minister, in a televised interview on April 24, told Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar that Mamata Banerjee sends him kurtas and sweets from Bengal two or three times in a year. Mamata thought Modi was trying to make a political issue by divulging this information. Mamata said she sends clothing made by famous weavers from her state and sweets to not only Modi but a hundred other people on different occasions.

However, it is still not clear why the Bengal chief minister is meeting Modi at this point in the time. It seems Mamata Banerjee is shaken up at the very outset of the crackdown on TMC leaders and Rajeev Kumar. It may be true that she may demand Central assistance for Bengal. Earlier, she had written a letter to PM Modi, protesting against bank merger which was announced on August 30, 2019. Requesting the PM not to go for the bank merger, the Trinamool chief said the bank merger and the threat of shifting of the banks’ headquarters from Bengal will affect the developmental momentum of the state. This could be the possible reason why she is meeting Modi.

On the #InternationalDayofDemocracy today, let us once again pledge to safeguard the constitutional values our country was founded on. In this era of 'Super Emergency', we must do all it takes to protect the rights and freedoms that our Constitution guarantees — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 15, 2019

Currently, the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress leaders are accusing each other of political killings and spreading communal hatred in the politically sensitive state.

On September 15, on International Day of Democracy, Mamata Banerjee said the country is going through a period of “Super Emergency” during the BJP rule. She also urged people to come forward and protect the rights and freedom guaranteed by the Constitution. Mamata Banerjee also opposed the Assam NRC and led protest rallies. She made it clear that no such exercise will be allowed in Bengal.

